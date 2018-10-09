UNC’s Roy Williams ‘dumbfounded’ by NCAA denial of request to play exhibition game vs. South Carolina for Hurricane Florence victims
North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams talks about his surprise when the NCAA denied his request to play a exhibition game with South Carolina to benefit victims of Hurricane Florence in both states.
UNC basketball coach Roy Williams is asked if he feels that coaching at "blue blood schools" like Kansas and North Carolina has shielded him from potentially illegal recruiting practices outlined in the FBI investigation of college sports.
North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams tells reporters he has never had anyone ask him for money while recruiting a player in his 30 years of coaching and that the majority of kids, families and coaches do it the "right way."
North Carolina senior Kenny Williams and the News & Observer's Jonathan Alexander sit for an interview over a friendly game of NBA 2K during a visit to the Tar Heels' lounge at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Watch a time-lapse of NC State's Germaine Pratt sacking Boston College quarterback Anthony Brown for a loss of nine yards during the Wolfpack victory at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018.
N.C. State's Alim McNeill (29), tackles Boston College's Ben Glines (19) for a one-yard loss during the first half of N.C. State's game against Boston College at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018.
Drake Thomas, Heritage High School linebacker and NC State commit, takes a ride with News and Observer reporter Jonas Pope IV and answers questions about the Wolfpack, his famous name and how close he was to committing to UNC.
The pedestrian tunnel under Trinity Road in Raleigh, NC, opened at the end of September 2018. The 25-foot-wide tunnel allows crowds to go between Carter-Finley Stadium and the State Fairgrounds without having to cross Trinity Road.
