UNC’s Luke Maye talks about the Tar Heel freshmen

UNC senior Luke Maye talks about the Tar Heel freshman during media day at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018.
By
Playing NBA 2K with UNC’s Kenny Williams

North Carolina senior Kenny Williams and the News & Observer's Jonathan Alexander sit for an interview over a friendly game of NBA 2K during a visit to the Tar Heels' lounge at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

NC State’s Pratt makes a monster sack

Watch a time-lapse of NC State's Germaine Pratt sacking Boston College quarterback Anthony Brown for a loss of nine yards during the Wolfpack victory at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018.

Riding with Recruits: Drake Thomas

Drake Thomas, Heritage High School linebacker and NC State commit, takes a ride with News and Observer reporter Jonas Pope IV and answers questions about the Wolfpack, his famous name and how close he was to committing to UNC.

Tunnel under Trinity Road open

The pedestrian tunnel under Trinity Road in Raleigh, NC, opened at the end of September 2018. The 25-foot-wide tunnel allows crowds to go between Carter-Finley Stadium and the State Fairgrounds without having to cross Trinity Road.

