Former Clemson QB Kelly Bryant has 2 visits planned, source says

Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant has scheduled two visits so far as he works to find the right landing spot for him to play college football in 2019.
Bryant has scheduled a visit to North Carolina for this weekend and Arkansas next weekend, a source told The State.
Bryant will be in attendance when UNC hosts Virginia Tech on Saturday, Oct. 13.
The following weekend he will attend the Tulsa at Arkansas game on Oct. 20.
Some other schools worth watching that are in contention for Bryant include Missouri, Louisville, Baylor and West Virginia.
Bryant announced on Sept. 26 that he was transferring from Clemson, two days after Tigers freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence was named the starting quarterback for the game against Syracuse for that weekend.
Bryant split time with Lawrence for the first four games of the season, helping the Tigers to a 4-0 record.
He completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 461 yards with two touchdowns and one interception through four games. He also rushed for 130 yards and two scores.
Last season Bryant led the Tigers to the College Football Playoff and ACC championship, passing for 2,802 yards and 13 touchdowns and rushing for 665 yards and 11 scores.
