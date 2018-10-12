Clemson trying to flip top Georgia Bulldogs commit

Clemson landed two of the nation’s top defensive ends last recruiting season in Xavier Thomas and KJ Henry. The Tigers have a par of defensive ends committed for this class and are looking for more.
It’s possible they’ll land one from Georgia commitment Nolan Smith who announced this week he will take all five visits beginning with one to Alabama. And they will get one from Derick Hunter of Fort Myers, Fla. He said he is set to see the Tigers for the Duke weekend.
Hunter already has been committed twice, once to Miami and once to Florida State. He nearly committed a third time to Florida. But he’s open now and highly interested in Clemson.
“We’re just building a good relationship,” Hunter said. “Coach (Todd) Bates and have a good bond.”
Hunter also likes how the Tigers’ defensive ends play the game.
“Them boys get after the ball,” he said.
Last weekend Hunter took an official visit to Texas A&M. He said he will also take one to Alabama in December. And he’s been to Florida unofficially this season.
Comments