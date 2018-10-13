Duke at Georgia Tech live blog

Duke returned to play following its open week a healthier football team when it faced Georgia Tech on Saturday.
The Blue Devils had three starters back who didn’t play on Sept. 29 when the lost 31-14 to Virginia Tech.
Cornerback Michael Carter and defensive tackle Edgar Cerenord are both playing for the first time since Duke’s 40-27 win at Baylor on Sept. 15. Zach Harmon started Duke’s first two games of the season but has missed the last three. He’s in the lineup against Georgia Tech.
Wide receiver Aaron Young had 114 receiving yards and a touchdown when Duke beat Army 34-14 on Aug. 31. But he hasn’t played since due to hamstring injury. While not starting, Young is in uniform for Duke at Georgia Tech.
The Blue Devils are without starting running back Brittain Brown, who was limited in practice this week with a lower body injury. Deon Jackson replaced Brown in the starting lineup. Freshman Mataeo Durant will also be in the rotation since redshirt freshman running back Marvin Hubbard is out for the season with an Achilles’ tendon injury.
Chris Rumph II gets his first start of the season, at linebacker, in place of Koby Quansah. A broken bone in his left foot has Quansah sidelined. Rumph starts along with Joe Giles-Harris and Ben Humphreys at linebacker for Duke (4-1, 0-1 in ACC).
Fast start for Duke
First quarter: Duke took the opening kickoff and needed just five plays to reach the end zone and take an early lead..
After Deon Jackson returned the kick 46 yards to the Duke 48, Daniel Jones completed passes covering 11 yards to Chris Taylor then 10 and 19 yards to Daniel Helm.
Jackson’s 12-yard touchdown run put Duke up 7-0 less than two minutes into the game.
The Blue Devils reached the Georgia Tech 18 on their third drive of the game. But Georgia Tech sent Tre Swilling on a cornerback blitz. Swilling got around Duke left tackle Jaylen Miller and swatted the ball from Jones’ hand for a fumble. Georgia Tech’s Kyle Cerge-Henderson recovered to halt Duke’s scoring effort.
