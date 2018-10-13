Virginia Tech vs. UNC: Live Blog

HOKIES MAKE HEELS PAY FOR TURNOVER
1Q: 13:05: North Carolina fumbled on its first play from scrimmage and Virginia Tech wasted little time taking advanage. The Hokies got the ball at the 45, and took just four plays to score. Quarterback Ryan Willis faked out the entire UNC defense and rushed 33 yards untouched for the first touchdown of the night, giving Virginia Tech an early 7-0 lead.
TAR HEELS GET DEFENSIVE STARTER BACK EARLIER THAN EXPECTED
North Carolina defensive end Malik Carney will suit up and play tonight against Virginia Tech. Carney, a senior from Alexandria, Va. was one of 13 players suspended at the beginning of the season for selling school issued sneakers and was supposed to serve a four-game suspension. But it was announced before kickoff that Carney would play since the Tar Heels would be without defensive linemen Jalen Dalton and Tyrone Hopper.
In two games this season, Carney has 13 tackles and two forced fumbles. Carney will serve the rest of his suspension at a later date this season.
