Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech | Oct. 13, 2018

North Carolina’s Carl Tucker (86) picks up 80 yards on a pass completion from quarterback Nathan Elliott in the fourth quarter against Virginia Tech on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina quarterback Cade Fortin (6) warms up for the Tar Heels’ game against Virginia Tech on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant visited North Carolina on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Fans in the UNC student section chanted his name as he greeted them.
North Carolina basketball players Sterling Manley and Shea Rush along with basketball Director of player development Eric Hoots get photo bombed by former Tar Heel Brice Johnson prior to the Virginia Tech game on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Larry Fedora and his team enter the field for their game against Virginia Tech on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Virginia Tech quarterback Ryan Willis (5) celebrates his first quarter touchdown run with teammate Eric Kumah (83) on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Patrice Rene (5) celebrates after intercepting Virginia Tech quarterback Ryan Willis (5) in the second on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina quarterback Cade Fortin (6) rushes for 40 yards in the first quarter ahead of Virginia Tech’s Reggie Floyd (21) on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Freeman Jones connects for a 30 yard field goal in the first quarter against Virginia Tech on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Dazz Newsome (19) attempts a diving catch beneath Virginia Tech’s Divine Deablo (17) in the second quarter but was not able to control the ball on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Jason Strowbridge (55) sacks Virginia Tech quarterback Ryan Willis (5) in the second quarter on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Michael Carter (8) hurdles over Virginia Techs’s Reggie Floyd (21) in the second quarter on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Carter rushed for 165 yards.
North Carolina coach Larry Fedora reacts to a call by the officials in the second quarter against Virginia Tech on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Carl Tucker (86) picks up 43 yards on a pass completion from wide receiver Dazz Newsome (19) in the second quarter against Virginia Tech on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley (3) defends North Carolina’s Anthony Ratliff-Williams (17) in the second quarter on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.
North Carolina quarterback Cade Fortin (6) tries to make it to the end zone ahead of Virginia Tech’s Armani Chatham (27) in the second quarter on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina quarterback Cade Fortin (6) takes a hit from Virginia Tech’s Armani Chatham (27) in the second quarter against Virginia Tech on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Michael Carter (8) rushes for 29 yards in the third quarter against Virginia Tech’s Khalil Ladler (9) on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Larry Fedora reacts as a play is reviewed in the third quarter against Virginia Tech on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Fans in the North Carolina student section illuminate their cell phones to signal the beginning of the fourth quarter during their football game against Virginia Tech on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Virginia Tech Caleb Farley (3) breaks up a pass intended for North Carolina’s Anthony Ratliff-Williams in the fourth quarter on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Carl Tucker (86) picks up 80 yards on a pass completion from quarterback Nathan Elliott in the fourth quarter against Virginia Tech on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Virginia Tech’s Jovonn Quillen (26) tries to slow North Carolina’s Carl Tucker (86) as he romps for 80 yards on a pass completion from quarterback Nathan Elliott in the fourth quarter against Virginia Tech on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Patrice Rene (5) breaks up a pass intended for Virginia Tech’s Damon Hazelton (14) in the fourth quarter against Virginia Tech on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Virginia Tech’s Phil Patterson (8) breaks up a pass from North Carolina quarterback Nathan Elliott to J.K. Britt (29) in the fourth quarter on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s K.J. Sails, out with an injury embraces teammate Myles Dorn (1) after a defensive stop in the fourth quarter against Virginia Tech on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Tomon Fox (12) tries to stop Virginia Tech quarterback Ryan Willis (5) as he romps seven yards to set up the game wining touchdown with 31 seconds to play on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Virginia Tech quarterback Ryan Willis (5) dives just short of the goal line on a seven yard run to set up the game wining touchdown with 31 seconds to play on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Virginia Tech’s Dalton Keene (29) celebrates after scoring the game winning touchdown on a 1-yard pass from quarterback Ryan Willis (5) with 19 seconds to play to give Virginia Tech a 22-19 victory on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Virginia Tech assistant coach Justin Hamilton embraces Reggie Floyd (21) as the Hokies celebrate their 22-19 victory over North Carolina on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Virginia Tech’s Austin Cannon (52) celebrates the Hokies’ victory over North Carolina on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Roscoe Johnson (85) is embraced by teammates as they stand for the playing of the Alma Mater following the Tar Heels’ 22-19 los to Virginia Tech on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Malik Carney (53) and Aaron Crawford (92) are the last of the Tar Heels’ to leave the field following their 22-19 loss to Virginia Tech on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
