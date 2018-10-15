Scouting Clemson’s next opponent: NC State

No. 16 N.C. State (5-0) at No. 3 Clemson (6-0)
When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Clemson
TV: ESPN
Three storylines
1. N.C. State has given Clemson fits the past two years with Ryan Finley at quarterback as the game has come down to the final play both years. Finley would love for his senior season to include an upset win at Clemson.
2. This game very well could decide the ACC Coastal Division title. Clemson and N.C. State are the only ACC teams that are still undefeated. On the other side of the league, Virginia Tech is undefeated in ACC games but has lost two nonconference games.
3. Clemson has had its share of distractions throughout the season thus far, but the Tigers are hoping the second half of 2018 will be more stable. Clemson players got the weekend off to recharge, and the coaching staff is hoping things will be smoother from Game 7 on.
N.C. State players to watch
1. Quarterback Ryan Finley is one of the top signal callers in the country. Finley leads the ACC in passing at 324 yards per game. He has 10 touchdowns with three interceptions through five games.
2. Receiver Kelvin Harmon will test Clemson’s secondary. The junior leads N.C. State with 33 catches for 534 yards and two touchdowns.
3. Linebacker Germaine Pratt leads N.C. State with 49 tackles, 20 more than anyone else on the team. Pratt also has 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and five quarterback pressures.
