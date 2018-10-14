Duke’s Cutcliffe on the chippy play in win over Georgia Tech

Duke coach David Cutcliffe addresses the chippy play during Duke's 28-14 win at Georgia Tech on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. One Georgia Tech player was ejected for fighting and a Duke player received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
Rumph makes the most of first start for Duke

ACC

Duke redshirt freshman linebacker Chris Rumph discusses his first career start, which included recording four tackles for loss, in Duke's 28-14 win at Georgia Tech on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.

Playing NBA 2K with UNC’s Kenny Williams

ACC

North Carolina senior Kenny Williams and the News & Observer's Jonathan Alexander sit for an interview over a friendly game of NBA 2K during a visit to the Tar Heels' lounge at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

NC State’s Pratt makes a monster sack

ACC

Watch a time-lapse of NC State's Germaine Pratt sacking Boston College quarterback Anthony Brown for a loss of nine yards during the Wolfpack victory at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018.

