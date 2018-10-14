UNC’s Nathan Elliott talks about the need to take advantage of opportunities to score

UNC's Nathan Elliott talks about the need to take advantage of opportunities to score following the Tar Heels' loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies, Saturday night, Oct. 13, 2018.
Rumph makes the most of first start for Duke

Duke redshirt freshman linebacker Chris Rumph discusses his first career start, which included recording four tackles for loss, in Duke's 28-14 win at Georgia Tech on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.

Playing NBA 2K with UNC’s Kenny Williams

North Carolina senior Kenny Williams and the News & Observer's Jonathan Alexander sit for an interview over a friendly game of NBA 2K during a visit to the Tar Heels' lounge at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

