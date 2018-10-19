NC State is undefeated heading into the Clemson game. The Pack has been there before.

For the fourth time in 29 years, N.C. State will take an undefeated record to Clemson for Saturday’s game in Death Valley.

None of the previous three games at Memorial Stadium were very close. The winning margins: 32, 10 and 20 points.

ESPN’s GameDay is taking a pass on Saturday’s game, the network preferring Pullman, Wash., and the Washington State-Oregon game this week over third-ranked Clemson vs No. 16 N.C. State. A curious decision, but as Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren put it this week, “They can put it on AM radio for all I care.”

Here’s a look back:

SIGN UP

No. 12 N.C. State 38, Clemson 6

Oct. 24, 2002

The News & Observer headline the day after the game: “N.C. STATE-MENT”

The Pack went into the nationally televised Thursday night game 8-0, but Clemson coach Tommy Bowden had disparaged N.C. State’s schedule during the week and one Chicago columnist had written the Pack had the “smell of a fraud.”

Wolfpack coach Chuck Amato didn’t let that go. The word “fraud” was used by Amato before the game.

“That’s all we needed to hear -- the word ‘fraud,’” Wolfpack tight end Sean Berton said after the game. “And we thought Clemson did not have respect for us. They were pretty open in the media, even their coach, about our schedule.”

As Berton said, “They got worked.”

It was over by halftime, the Pack leading 22-0 as Manny Lawson blocked a punt for a TD and tailback T.A. McLendon and quarterback Philip Rivers scored on runs. Rivers didn’t have a big passing game, throwing for 129 yards but didn’t need to as McLendon, then a freshman, rushed for 178 yards and two TDs.

Said Amato: “They can call us a fraud team with nine wins and no losses. I’ll take it.”

That night in Death Valley, so much seemed possible -- that Amato might be able to lead the Pack to national prominence, maybe build a national championship contender at some point. That didn’t happen. The Pack lost the next three games and finished 11-3, with a Gator Bowl win over Notre Dame and a final No. 12 ranking.

But N.C. State rarely has looked better than it did under the lights that Thursday night at Memorial Stadium, with ESPN on the scene.

No. 19 Clemson 29, No. 12 N.C State 19

Oct. 26, 1991

Purple jerseys? The Tigers pulled ‘em out for this one against the 6-0 Wolfpack, a flashback to Clemson’s past, having worn orange or white jerseys for every game since 1962.

SHARE COPY LINK Swinney is impressed with Ryan Finley, Wolfpack

Wolfpack linebacker Billy Ray Haynes said the sight of the jerseys -- he called it a “stunt” -- donned just before kickoff amped up both teams. “It helped get us motivated,” he said. “But it obviously helped them, too. Maybe more.”

Clemson tailback Ronald Williams twisted his knee in pregame warmups and couldn’t play. But the Tigers, led by quarterback DeChane Cameron, took a 23-7 halftime lead as Pack coach Dick Sheridan said, “For the first time this year we got knocked around on defense. They won the battle up front.”

The Pack had rallied late to edge Marshall 15-14 the week before in Raleigh to stay undefeated, but there would be no comeback in this game. The N&O headline: “Purple Tigers tame a Pale Pack.”

In a year in which N.C. State had three different starting quarterbacks because of injury -- Terry Jordan, Geoff Bender and Terry Harvey -- the Pack was 9-3 and 24th in the final AP ranking despite a Peach Bowl loss to East Carolina. Clemson was the ACC champion.

Clemson 30, No. 12 N.C. State 10

Oct. 21, 1989

The Wolfpack was 6-0, having won four ACC games including a 40-6 victory over North Carolina. Meanwhile, Tigers coach Danny Ford was talking about the fun going out of Clemson football in the days leading up to the game.

The Tigers were 5-2 and 2-2 in the ACC, having been slapped 30-14 by Georgia Tech at Memorial Stadium in their previous game -- thus the Ford moans.

It was all Tigers that day against the Pack. “They were juiced up and ready to play some football,” Wolfpack safety Fernandus “Snake” Vinson said.

Clemson had a 17-0 halftime lead. The Pack pulled within 20-10 in the second half but the Tigers then pulled away, shutting down State’s running attack and forcing quarterback Shane Montgomery to throw on almost every down.

“We played with enthusiasm, we played with effort,” Ford said after the game, his frowns long gone.

The Pack, under Sheridan, had beaten the Tigers the previous two seasons. In 1987, State led the seventh-ranked Tigers 30-0 at the half and gutted out a 30-28 victory in Death Valley.

“No one beats Clemson three times so we knew they’d be fired up,” State fullback Todd Varn said.

The Pack would lose five of its last six games in 1989 -- the last a bowl defeat to Arizona -- to finish 7-5.

(Staff writer Chip Alexander covered the 1989, 1991 and 2002 games at Death Valley)