Kelly Bryant says he’s thankful for Clemson, updates his recruiting plans

Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant is searching for the place where he will finish his college football career.
But Bryant took a moment to reflect on his time with the Tigers during an interview with Bo Mattingly on the “Sports Talk with Bo” show Wednesday afternoon.
“It was just a decision I had to make on my own. No matter what decision I made, I was going to have to live with it,” Bryant said. “I’m thankful for everything Clemson has done for me. I wouldn’t be where I am today if I hadn’t gone through my four years there at Clemson. It was a decision I had to make. I didn’t want anybody outside of me to influence me. It was my decision, and I’m on to the next chapter of my life. I’m just trying to find a new home for me.”
Bryant is still taking online classes at Clemson as he works to get his master’s degree. He told Mattingly he is finishing school at Clemson in December and will transfer to a school where he can complete his master’s in 2019.
As for where he will play football in 2019, Bryant visited North Carolina last weekend and said, “It was great. I left there with a different mindset than I had coming in.”
The only other visit Bryant has scheduled right now is to Arkansas this weekend.
Bryant has a relationship with Razorbacks coach Chad Morris, who recruited Bryant to Clemson.
Bryant said the two have picked up where they left off as far as their relationship after Morris left Clemson for SMU prior to the 2015 season.
Morris was honest with Bryant during the recruiting process and told the former Wren High star that there was a chance he was going to leave Clemson for a head coaching job.
Bryant still appreciates that honesty several years later.
“He didn’t have to tell me that. He could’ve just told me what I wanted to hear. Just that honesty factor is the biggest thing I grew on and leaned on,” Bryant said. “The guy is so knowledgeable. He brings so much enthusiasm to coaching … Who wouldn’t want to play for a coach like that? He’s all about the players.”
Bryant added that he is not concerned with what a team’s record is this season because “anything can change in a year.”
He also is not rushing into a decision and is planning to take other visits, even though he does not have any set yet.
Comments