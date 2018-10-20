Gameday Guide: Clemson vs. NC State TV info, watch online, radio, more

Clemson will face N.C. State in an ACC matchup on Saturday at Death Valley in Clemson. Here is what you need to know about the game:
Game info
Who: No. 3 Clemson (6-0, 3-0 ACC) vs. No. 16 N.C. State (5-0, 2-0)
When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Memorial Stadium (81,500)
Series history: Clemson leads the all-time series 57-28-1.
TV: ESPN (Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe)
Online: WatchESPN
Radio: 93.1 FM in Columbia, 93.3 in Greenville (Don Munson, Rodney Williams, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.
Satellite radio: Sirius 113/XM 193
Weather: Mostly cloud with showers possible. High of 71, low of 57 Saturday night.
What’s at stake
Clemson and N.C. State are the only two unbeaten teams remaining in the ACC. The winner of this game will grab control of the ACC Atlantic.
Clemson can improve to 15-2 in its last 17 games against teams ranked in the AP Top 25 with a victory.
Clemson can earn its seventh consecutive victory against N.C. State with a win, which would tie for the longest streak in the series.
The teams, by the numbers
CU
NCST
Points/Game
42.2
33
Opp. Points/Game
14.5
16.8
Yds. Rushing/Game
280.8
144.8
Opp. Yds Rush/Game
108.3
107.4
Yds. Pass/Game
250.2
335.4
Opp. Yds. Pass/Game
152.8
234
Avg. Yds./Game
531
480.2
Opp. Total Yds/Game
261.2
341.4
Clemson players to watch
1. Freshman receiver Justyn Ross is averaging more than 20 yards per catch and has become more and more involved in the offense as the season has gone along. With defenses having to focus on slowing down Travis Etienne and the running game, Ross and Clemson’s passing offense should have more and more success with big plays.
2. Clemson’s secondary will be tested early and often by N.C. State senior quarterback Ryan Finley. Cornerback Trayvon Mullen is the best corner Clemson has and will need to play well against the Wolfpack’s talented group of receivers.
3. N.C. State averages 38 pass attempts per game and Clemson’s defensive line will need to get pressure on Finley. Clelin Ferrell has stayed in the backfield this season, leading the Tigers with eight tackles for loss and six sacks.
N.C. State players to watch
1. Quarterback Ryan Finley is one of the top signal callers in the country. Finley leads the ACC in passing at 324 yards per game. He has 10 touchdowns with three interceptions through five games.
2. Receiver Kelvin Harmon will test Clemson’s secondary. The junior leads N.C. State with 33 catches for 534 yards and two touchdowns.
3. Linebacker Germaine Pratt leads N.C. State with 49 tackles, 20 more than anyone else on the team. Pratt also has 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and five quarterback pressures.
Clemson depth chart
OFFENSE
QB - Trevor Lawrence (Chase Brice)
RB – Travis Etienne (Tavien Feaster or Adam Choice, Lyn-J Dixon)
WR - Tee Higgins (Justyn Ross, Diondre Overton)
WR - Hunter Renfrow (Trevion Thompson, T.J. Chase)
WR – Amari Rodgers (Cornell Powell, Derion Kendrick)
TE - Milan Richard (J.C. Chalk or Braden Galloway or Cannon Smith)
H-Back - Garrett Williams
LT - Mitch Hyatt (Jackson Carman)
LG - John Simpson (Matt Bockhorst)
C - Justin Falcinelli (Gage Cervenka)
RG – Sean Pollard or Cade Stewart
RT - Tremayne Anchrum (Chandler Reeves or Blake Vinson)
DEFENSE
DE - Clelin Ferrell (Justin Foster, K.J. Henry)
DT - Dexter Lawrence (Nyles Pinckney, Jordan Williams)
DT - Christian Wilkins (Albert Huggins, Xavier Kelly)
DE - Austin Bryant (Xavier Thomas, Logan Rudolph or Chris Register)
SLB/NB – Isaiah Simmons (Jalen Williams, Baylon Spector)
MLB –Tre Lamar (Judah Davis, Chad Smith)
WLB – Kendall Joseph (J.D. Davis, Shaq Smith)
CB – A.J. Terrell (Mark Fields, Mario Goodrich)
SS – K’Von Wallace (Nolan Turner)
FS – Tanner Muse (Denzel Johnson)
CB – Trayvon Mullen (Kyler McMichael, LeAnthony Williams)
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK - Greg Huegel (B.T. Potter or Alex Spence)
P - Will Spiers (Carson King)
KO - B.T. Potter (Steven Sawicki)
LS(PK) - Patrick Phibbs (Austin Spence)
LS (P) - Austin Spence (Patrick Phibbs)
H - Will Swinney (Will Spiers)
PR - Amari Rodgers (Hunter Renfrow or Derion Kendrick)
KOR - Derion Kendrick and Adam Choice
