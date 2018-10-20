Showdown to shut down: Clemson crushes NC State

The last two Clemson and N.C. State matchups were filled with fourth-quarter drama in down-to-the-wire games. The only fourth-quarter drama on Saturday centered around how many walk-ons Clemson would play.
After the Tigers escaped with a pair of close wins against N.C. State each of the past two years, Clemson dominated from start to finish on Saturday, earning a 41-7 victory in a battle between the only two undefeated teams remaining in the ACC.
Clemson freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence outshined Wolfpack senior Ryan Finley, and the Clemson secondary looked nothing like the one that was torched by Texas A&M in Week 2, as No. 3 Clemson (7-0, 4-0) easily passed perhaps its biggest test until the College Football Playoff.
The Tigers scored a touchdown on their first drive for the first time this season when Travis Etienne finished off a nine-play, 57-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run, and Clemson was off to the races.
Trevor Lawrence passed for 244 yards in the first half, including a 46-yard touchdown strike to Tee Higgins, Etienne added a 2-yard touchdown run and Greg Huegel connected on a 28-yard field goal as Clemson led 24-0 at halftime.
No. 16 N.C. State (5-1, 2-1) failed to score on its first nine possessions and Clemson emptied the bench in the impressive win, playing 85 players.
Comments