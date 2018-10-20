Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, right, speaks with North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren before the first half of an NCAA college football game against NC State Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, right, speaks with North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren before the first half of an NCAA college football game against NC State Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro) Richard Shiro AP
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, right, speaks with North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren before the first half of an NCAA college football game against NC State Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro) Richard Shiro AP

ACC

Clemson was trolling NC State, Dabo admits

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

October 20, 2018 08:59 PM

CLEMSON, S.C.

Clemson uses signs to signal in plays from the sideline.

The Tigers added a new one for the matchup against N.C. State.

Clemson coaches held up a sign with a laptop as the Tigers were on their way to a 41-7 victory. The laptop has a little infamy in the matchup’s history.

N.C. State coach Dave Doeren questioned why Clemson had a laptop on its sideline after the Tigers held off N.C. State last season in Raleigh.

“That was the ultimate troll, wasn’t it?” Swinney said, adding that he told the team if they were comfortably ahead he would let them put the sign up. “’If you earn it put it up there’. I don’t think you saw it until the fourth quarter, but that was a troll.”

  Comments  