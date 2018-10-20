Clemson was trolling NC State, Dabo admits

Clemson uses signs to signal in plays from the sideline.
The Tigers added a new one for the matchup against N.C. State.
Clemson coaches held up a sign with a laptop as the Tigers were on their way to a 41-7 victory. The laptop has a little infamy in the matchup’s history.
N.C. State coach Dave Doeren questioned why Clemson had a laptop on its sideline after the Tigers held off N.C. State last season in Raleigh.
“That was the ultimate troll, wasn’t it?” Swinney said, adding that he told the team if they were comfortably ahead he would let them put the sign up. “’If you earn it put it up there’. I don’t think you saw it until the fourth quarter, but that was a troll.”
Comments