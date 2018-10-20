Thumbs up, thumbs down: Clemson vs. NC State

Thumbs up
Trevor Lawrence
The freshman quarterback set career marks in passing yards (308), completions (26) and attempts (39). He also tossed a 46-yard touchdown and didn’t turn the ball over.
Travis Etienne
Tee Higgins
Clemson’s leading receiver recorded his second 100-yard game of the season with 119 on eight catches. He also hauled in that deep scoring pass from Lawrence to give him four scores on the season.
The junior safety completed the trifecta against N.C. State quarterback Ryan Finley, who was picked off by Wallace for the third consecutive season. Wallace returned the interception 46 yards to set up a late first-half field goal.
Thumbs down
Clemson’s red-zone issues
The Tigers had two second-quarter red-zone opportunities that produced just three points. Clemson ran a fake field goal on a fourth-and-1 that resulted in a turnover. Right before the half, a false start at the 1-yard line followed by a delay of game forced a field goal attempt.
N.C. State’s fake punt
In addition to Clemson’s fake special teams play, the Wolfpack tried to get cute with a fake punt on fourth-and-7 at their own 27. Brady Bodine was stopped five yards behind the line of scrimmage. The turnover on downs led to an easy Clemson touchdown.
Ryan Finley
The Wolfpack’s senior QB came into the game leading the ACC in passing with 324 yards per game, but he totaled just 156 yards through the air against Clemson, despite trailing much of the day. He also threw two interceptions and no touchdowns.
Wolfpack conversions
N.C. State entered the game leading the nation in third-down conversions (60.9 percent), and it had converted four of its five fourth downs. Against Clemson, the Wolfpack were just 2-of-12 on third downs and 0-for-2 on fourth downs.
