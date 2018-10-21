How an NC State player helped a Clemson fan after the Wolfpack’s 41-7 loss to the Tigers

After NC State’s 41-7 loss to Clemson on Saturday, Wolfpack outside guard Terronne Prescod walked along the wall at Clemson Memorial Stadium as he headed to the locker room.

As he was slapping hands with people in the N.C. State section of the stands, Tigers fan Beth Hadley asked the 6-5, 334-pound redshirt senior for help getting down on the field to celebrate.

Hadley, a fourth-grade teacher in Greenville, SC, was attending her first Clemson game with friends who were former students at the school.

They told her about the Clemson tradition of rushing the field, so after the game the group made their way toward the front row. But she didn’t realize how far a drop it was from the seats to the field.

SIGN UP

“So that nice young man was there and I just asked him to help me down and he didn’t even hesitate,” Hadley said. “Being a teacher of 23 years, you don’t lose trust in kids. When you ask for help, they typically give it.”

So even as the victorious Clemson fans streamed around him, Prescod -- who twice had to be helped off the field, injured -- grasped Hadley’s waist and lifted her over the stadium wall and onto the field to join the others celebrating a decisive victory over Prescod and the Wolfpack.

Here’s what Twitter had to say: