Scouting Clemson’s next opponent: Florida State

No. 2 Clemson (7-0, 4-0) at Florida State (4-3, 2-3)
When: Noon Saturday
Where: Tallahassee, Fla.
TV: ABC
Three storylines
1. Florida State opened the season 1-2 and looked awful doing so with its only win being a come-from-behind victory against Samford, but the Seminoles are 3-1 in their past four games with the only loss being a 28-27 defeat at Miami. FSU is playing better as of late and remains one of the most talented teams in the ACC.
2. Clemson can take a big step towards clinching the ACC Atlantic with a win against the Seminoles. The Tigers’ only remaining ACC games remaining after this week are against Louisville and Duke at home and at Boston College.
3. Vegas expects this game to be closer than the matchup of unbeaten teams between N.C. State and Clemson last week. The Tigers were favored by 18.5 against N.C. State but are 14-point favorites against FSU.
Three Florida State players to watch
1. Quarterback Deondre Francois is second in the ACC in passing at 266 yards per game. The junior had perhaps his best game of the season last week against Wake Forest, completing 72.5 percent of his passes and passing for 353 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in a 38-17 victory.
2. Brian Burns is one of the best defensive ends in the country. The junior leads the ACC in sacks with nine and is third in the league in tackles for loss with 11.5. Burns has also forced three fumbles.
3. Running back Cam Akers is not having the great year he was expected to, but he is still a player Clemson will have to keep an eye on. Akers is averaging only 66 yards per game and has yet to record a 100-yard outing, but he did have his best game of the year last week against Wake Forest with 98 rushing yards, two touchdowns and an average of 7.5 yards per carry. Akers topped the 1,000-yard mark a season ago.
