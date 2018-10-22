Four-star corner Tony Davis back on board with Duke

It appears that Duke head coach David Cutcliffe has secured a commitment from four-star defensive back Tony Davis … again.
Davis (6-1, 186), a cornerback from Hunter Huss High School, was originally a Blue Devils’ commitment, giving Duke a verbal commitment in December of 2017. However, after receiving additional offers from the likes of Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and North Carolina, Davis reopened his recruitment and decommitted from the Blue Devils on July 31.
The Duke staff kept at it with Davis, who posted on twitter over the weekend that he was committed to the Blue Devils. So far Davis is the highest ranked player in the class of 2019 to commit to Duke. Davis is the No. 14 player in North Carolina, according to 247Sports, making him the highest rated in-state player Cutcliffe has brought in since 2009, when he landed former Southern Durham running back Desmond Scott, who was ranked No. 6 in the state.
In nine games this season Davis has recorded 27 solo tackles. He’s also caught 18 passes for 601 yards and five touchdowns on offense. He has seven career interceptions for the Huskies.
So far Davis is the lone four-star recruit in the Blue Devils’ class of 2019.
