Coach K on trial verdict: ‘I would think it means something good for our sport.’

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski says the guilty verdicts against three men on federal charges stemming from an investigation into corruption in college basketball is good because the sport's wrongdoers will be punished.
Riding with Recruits: Savion Jackson

Riding with Recruits: Savion Jackson

Savion Jackson, Clayton High School defensive end and NC State commit, takes a ride with News and Observer reporter Jonas Pope IV and answers questions about the Wolfpack, his relationship with his mother, and his legacy at Clayton.

NC State's Harmon can't pull in the pass

NC State’s Harmon can’t pull in the pass

Time-lapse: NC State's Kelvin Harmon can't pull in an almost 30-yard pass from quarterback Ryan Finley during the Wolfpack's loss to Clemson at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.

NC State player gives Clemson fan a big lift

NC State player gives Clemson fan a big lift

N.C. State's Terronne Prescod (70) helps fan Beth Hadley from Greenville, SC get onto the field after Clemson's 41-7 victory over N.C. State at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (No Audio)

