Stories from the front line of desegregation at NC State

Irwin Holmes was the first black student to graduate from N.C. State University. He was also the first black athlete to participate in the Atlantic Coast Conference, lettering in tennis for the Wolfpack.
By
Riding with Recruits: Savion Jackson

ACC

Riding with Recruits: Savion Jackson

Savion Jackson, Clayton High School defensive end and NC State commit, takes a ride with News and Observer reporter Jonas Pope IV and answers questions about the Wolfpack, his relationship with his mother, and his legacy at Clayton.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service