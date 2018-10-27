Gameday Guide: Clemson vs. Florida State TV info, watch online, radio, more

Clemson will face Florida State in an ACC matchup on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. Here is what you need to know about the game:
Game info
Who: No. 2 Clemson (7-0, 4-0 ACC) at Florida State (4-3, 2-3)
When: Noon Saturday
Where: Doak Campbell Stadium (79,560)
Series history: Florida State leads the all-time series 20-11.
TV: ABC (Bob Wischusen, Brock Huard, Allison Williams)
Online: WatchESPN
Radio: 93.1 FM in Columbia, 93.3 in Greenville (Don Munson, Rodney Williams, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.
Satellite radio: Sirius 98/XM 193
Weather: Partly cloudy with a high of 69.
What’s at stake
Clemson and Florida State have represented the ACC Atlantic in the ACC title game every year since 2009. The Tigers can take a big step toward making it this season with a win against the Seminoles.
The Tigers can defeat FSU for the fourth consecutive season for the first time in school history with a victory.
Clemson can improve to 18-1 in its last 19 road games with a win.
The teams, by the numbers
CU
FSU
Points/Game
42
25.1
Opp. Points/Game
13.4
24
Yds. Rushing/Game
253.7
98.4
Opp. Yds Rush/Game
107.7
100.4
Yds. Pass/Game
268.7
265.7
Opp. Yds. Pass/Game
158.6
271.3
Avg. Yds./Game
522.4
364.1
Opp. Total Yds/Game
266.3
371.7
Clemson players to watch
1. Senior defensive lineman Austin Bryant will be playing about an hour from his hometown of Pavo, Ga., and will be highly motivated going up against FSU’s struggling offensive line. Bryant has six tackles for loss and three sacks so far this season.
2. Freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence has appeared more and more comfortable as the season has gone along. Lawrence will be going up against an FSU pass defense that allows more than 270 passing yards per game.
3. Tee Higgins leads the Tigers with 26 catches, 426 yards and four touchdowns and will be a matchup nightmare for FSU’s secondary.
Florida State players to watch
1. Quarterback Deondre Francois is second in the ACC in passing at 266 yards per game. The junior had perhaps his best game of the season last week against Wake Forest, completing 72.5 percent of his passes and passing for 353 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in a 38-17 victory.
2. Brian Burns is one of the best defensive ends in the country. The junior leads the ACC in sacks with nine and is third in the league in tackles for loss with 11.5. Burns has also forced three fumbles.
3. Running back Cam Akers is not having the great year he was expected to, but he is still a player Clemson will have to keep an eye on. Akers is averaging only 66 yards per game and has yet to record a 100-yard outing, but he did have his best game of the year last week against Wake Forest with 98 rushing yards, two touchdowns and an average of 7.5 yards per carry. Akers topped the 1,000-yard mark a season ago.
Clemson depth chart
OFFENSE
QB - Trevor Lawrence (Chase Brice)
RB – Travis Etienne (Tavien Feaster or Adam Choice, Lyn-J Dixon)
WR - Tee Higgins (Justyn Ross, Diondre Overton)
WR - Hunter Renfrow (Trevion Thompson, T.J. Chase)
WR – Amari Rodgers (Cornell Powell, Derion Kendrick)
TE - Milan Richard (J.C. Chalk or Braden Galloway or Cannon Smith)
H-Back - Garrett Williams
LT - Mitch Hyatt (Jackson Carman)
LG - John Simpson (Matt Bockhorst)
C - Justin Falcinelli (Gage Cervenka)
RG – Sean Pollard or Cade Stewart
RT - Tremayne Anchrum (Chandler Reeves or Blake Vinson)
DEFENSE
DE - Clelin Ferrell (Justin Foster, K.J. Henry)
DT - Dexter Lawrence (Nyles Pinckney, Jordan Williams)
DT - Christian Wilkins (Albert Huggins, Xavier Kelly)
DE - Austin Bryant (Xavier Thomas, Logan Rudolph or Chris Register)
SLB/NB – Isaiah Simmons (Jalen Williams, Baylon Spector)
MLB –Tre Lamar (Judah Davis, Chad Smith)
WLB – Kendall Joseph (J.D. Davis, Shaq Smith)
CB – A.J. Terrell (Mark Fields, Mario Goodrich)
SS – K’Von Wallace (Nolan Turner)
FS – Tanner Muse (Denzel Johnson)
CB – Trayvon Mullen (Kyler McMichael, LeAnthony Williams)
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK - Greg Huegel (B.T. Potter or Alex Spence)
P - Will Spiers (Carson King)
KO - B.T. Potter (Steven Sawicki)
LS(PK) - Patrick Phibbs (Austin Spence)
LS (P) - Austin Spence (Patrick Phibbs)
H - Will Swinney (Will Spiers)
PR - Amari Rodgers (Hunter Renfrow or Derion Kendrick)
KOR - Derion Kendrick and Adam Choice
Comments