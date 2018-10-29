Scouting Clemson’s next opponent: Louisville

Louisville (2-6,0-5 ACC) at No. 2 Clemson (8-0, 5-0)
When: Noon Saturday
Where: Clemson
TV: ABC
Line: Clemson by 37
Three storylines
1. Louisville is having an awful season as it enters the game 2-6 and 0-5 in the ACC. The Cardinals have only earned wins against Indiana State and Western Kentucky.
2. Clemson is tied for No. 1 in the country in scoring defense, allowing 13 points per game. The Cardinals are No. 114 out of 129 FBS teams, allowing 36.3 points per game.
3. Clemson could be poised for another high-scoring day. The Tigers are No. 6 in scoring offense, averaging 44.1 points per game. Louisville is No. 114 in scoring offense, averaging 22.3
Three Louisville players to watch
1. Louisville receiver Jaylen Smith was a preseason All-ACC selection and he leads the Cardinals with 24 catches for 373 yards. Smith had eight catches for 107 yards last week against Wake Forest.
2. Senior safety Dee Smith leads the Cardinals with 51 tackles.
3. Kicker Blanton Creque has made all six of his field goal attempts and is 3-for-3 from 40 yards and out.
Comments