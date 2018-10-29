NC State basketball cruises past Chowan in exhibition game

N.C. State has a lot of new faces on its basketball team. As in you-better-keep-the-roster-handy a lot.

Eight that are eligible (and healthy) for this season, to be exact. Second-year coach Kevin Keatts’ new collection of talent was on public display for the first time on Monday night.

One of the newcomers, sophomore guard Devon Daniels, scored 22 points to lead the Wolfpack to a 111-62 win over Chowan in N.C. State’s only dress rehearsal before the regular season starts next Tuesday.

Some of the new players, like Daniels and big man Wyatt Walker, are ACC-ready. Others will need some more time to get there.

One thing is clear after watching Monday’s game: Keatts is not afraid to mix and match lineups and liberally substitute.

When freshman forward Ian Steere checked in at 13:10 in the first half, all 10 healthy scholarship players were in the box score.

Keatts has said he wants to run more and press more this season. He will have plenty of options and one more when sophomore guard Braxton Beverly returns from a hand injury.

Daniels, a transfer from Utah, is clearly going to be one of the best players on the team. The 6-5, 200-pound sophomore has a soft outside touch and an aggressive streak to attack the basket.

Daniels hit a corner 3 at 7:14 in the first half. He hit a 3 from the left elbow with 6 seconds left in the half and then turned toward the student section and stuck his tongue out and gave a head bob to celebrate.

Freshman Jericole Hellems is another intriguing option on the wing. Built in the same mold as Daniels (6-7, 198 pounds), Hellems had a nice sequence in the first half. He popped in a 3 at 14:18 and then drew a charge on Chowan’s ensuing possession.

Hellems finished with 11 points and six rebounds. Sophomore forward DJ Funderburk, a junior-college transfer, added 20 points and made all seven of his field goals.

Keatts already knows what he has in junior guard Markell Johnson, who led the ACC in assists last season, and versatile senior Torin Dorn. Johnson gave a little reminder with nine points and six assists. He had a steal and dunk at 15:21 in the second half.

Dorn didn’t play a lot in the first half (7 minutes) but had a transition baskets on consecutive possessions. He had a dunk off of his own steal and then converted after a Euro-step move off of an assist from Walker.

N.C. State finished with 14 steals and 34 points off turnovers.

The Wolfpack opens the regular season on Nov. 6 against Mount St. Mary’s.