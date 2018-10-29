Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence talks freshman season

N.C. State wide receiver Kelvin Harmon (3) pulls in a 43-yard reception as Syracuse defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu (23) defends during the first half of N.C. State's game against Syracuse, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Irwin Holmes was the first black student to graduate from N.C. State University. He was also the first black athlete to participate in the Atlantic Coast Conference, lettering in tennis for the Wolfpack.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams said he never had any hesitation about playing freshman wing Nassir Little, despite FBI documents that appeared to allege Little’s AAU coach was trying to funnel money to his family.
