Duke at Miami live blog

Duke and Miami are playing an ACC football game Saturday night. Here is a live blog featuring highlights of the game:
6:45 p.m.
Duke takes its third crack at a sixth win -- and bowl eligibility -- against Miami (5-3, 2-2 in ACC) at Hard Rock Stadium at 7 p.m. Saturday night.
The Blue Devils (5-3, 1-3 in ACC) missed two chances to secure that sixth win over the last two week, losing 28-14 to Virginia on Oct. 20 and 54-45 at Pittsburgh on Oct. 27.
Duke looks to end its two-game winning streak while once again playing without running back Brittain Brown and wide receiver Aaron Young. Neither injured player made the trip.
Brown was expected to be Duke’s main rushing threat as a redshirt sophomore this season. But he’s only carried twice over Duke’s last three games. This will be the third game of Duke’s last four that Brown hasn’t played.
Young caught four passes for 114 yards and a touchdown in Duke’s season-opening 34-14 win over Army. But a hamstring injury suffered five days later in practice sidetracked his season. Young has only three catches since that game. The Miami game will be the seventh he’s missed this season.
Duke has good news on the defense, though. Linebackers Ben Humphreys and Koby Quansah are both in uniform and expected to play.
Humphreys, suffering from a knee injury, didn’t play at Pittsburgh last week. Quansah missed Duke’s last three games after having surgery on Oct. 11 to repair a broken bone in his foot during practice.
