Duke’s Joe Giles-Harris: ‘A lot of people were not happy’ after Blue Devils lost 54-45 at Pitt

By

November 02, 2018 10:22 AM

Duke all-ACC linebacker Joe Giles-Harris discusses the team's mood in light of a two-game losing streak, including a 54-45 loss at Pittsburgh. The Blue Devils play at Miami on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018,