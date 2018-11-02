Clemson basketball guard to transfer

Clemson men’s basketball guard Anthony Oliver is transferring from the program, Tigers head coach Brad Brownell announced Friday afternoon.
“I’d like to thank AJ for his commitment and dedication to our program over the last couple seasons and his contributions to a great season that ended with a Sweet 16 appearance last year,” Brownell said in a release. “We wish him the best of luck in the future.”
Oliver played in 19 games last season and averaged 7.2 minutes per game. The redshirt sophomore shot 34.6 percent from 3-point range while averaging 2.1 points and 1.4 rebounds per game.
“I want to thank everybody that’s a part of Clemson University and Clemson basketball for everything they have done for me from the bottom of my heart,” Oliver said. “The coaches, professors, my teammates and the other student-athletes at Clemson, I wish everyone nothing but the best.”
Oliver signed with Clemson in 2017. He was rated as a three-star prospect and the No. 156 overall player in the country.
Oliver’s mom, Audra Smith, was formerly the women’s basketball coach at Clemson before being fired at the end of last season. She is currently the head coach at South Carolina State.
