Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs. Mt. Olive | November 2, 2018

North Carolina freshman Coby White (2) runs the offense during the first half of the Tar Heels’ exhibition game against Mt. Olive on Friday, November 2, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24), Garrison Brooks (15) and Coby White (2) stand for the National Anthem prior to their game against Mt. Olive on Friday, November 2, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Coby White (2) drives to the basket during the first half of the Tar Heels’ exhibition game against Mt. Olive on Friday, November 2, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) drives to the basket against Mt. Olive’s Mike Brown (10) during the first half of the Tar Heels’ exhibition game on Friday, November 2, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Coby White (2) drives to the basket for two of his ten points during the first half of the Tar Heels’ exhibition game on Friday, November 2, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team during the first half of the Tar Heels’ exhibition game against Mt. Olive on Friday, November 2, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) shoots over Mt. Olive’s Sean Larimore (2) during the first half of the Tar Heels’ exhibition game on Friday, November 2, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams surveys the substitution of players during the first half of the Tar Heels’ exhibition game against Mt. Olive on Friday, November 2, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams greets Sterling Manley (21) during the first half of the Tar Heels’ exhibition game against Mt. Olive on Friday, November 2, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina freshman Coby White (2) launches a three point shot during the first half of the Tar Heels’ exhibition game on Friday, November 2, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina freshman Coby White (2) starts a fast break during the first half of the Tar Heels’ exhibition game against Mt. Olive on Friday, November 2, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Coby White (2) and Leaky Black (1) trap Mt. Olive’s Alan Treakle (4) during the first half of the Tar Heels’ exhibition game on Friday, November 2, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Sterling Manley (21) gets a dunk over Mt. Olive’s Tanner Poole (15) during the first half of the Tar Heels’ exhibition game on Friday, November 2, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.
North Carolina’s Coby White (2) drives to the basket against Mt. Olive’s Tanner Poole (15) during the first half of the Tar Heels’ exhibition game on Friday, November 2, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina freshman Nassir Little (5) charges into Mt. Olive’s Jamaal Martin (0) during the first half of the Tar Heels’ exhibition game on Friday, November 2, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts during the first half of the Tar Heels’ exhibition game against Mt. Olive on Friday, November 2, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Nassir Little (5) blocks a shot by Mt. Olive’s Jamaal Martin (0) during the first half on Friday, November 2, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) shoots over Mt. Olive’s Darius Spragley (13) during the second half on Friday, November 2, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) defends Mt. Olive’s Cameron Robinson (12) during the second half of the Tar Heels’ exhibition game on Friday, November 2, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Leaky Black (1) dunks during the second half against Mt. Olive on Friday, November 2, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N
North Carolina’s Seventh Woods (0) drives to the basket during the second half of the Tar Heels’ exhibition game on Friday, November 2, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) dunks over Mt. Olive’s Kenyon Burt (22) during the second half on Friday, November 2, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) puts up a shot over Mt. Olive’s Jamaal Martin (0) during the second half on Friday, November 2, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams smiles as he watches the second half of the Tar Heels’ exhibition game against Mt. Olive on Friday, November 2, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C
North Carolina’s Nassir Little (5) soars to the basket for a dunk during the second half against Mt. Olive on Friday, November 2, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams huddles with his players during the second half of the Tar Heels’ exhibition game against Mt. Olive on Friday, November 2, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Mt. Olive’s Alan Treakle (4) hits the court after falling to a trap by North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson (4) and Leaky Black (1) during the second half on Friday, November 2, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Coby White (2) drives to the basket against Mt. Olive’s Tanner Poole (15) during the second half on Friday, November 2, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson (4) gets a dunk on a fast break during the second half against Mt. Olive on Friday, November 2, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) and Luke Maye (32) applaud the play of reserve players during the closing minutes of the Tar Heels’ exhibition game on Friday, November 2, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
