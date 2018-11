Duke’s win at Miami is the ‘best feeling in the world’ linebacker Ben Humphreys said

November 04, 2018 08:32 AM

Duke rebounded from a tough loss at Pittsburgh a week earlier to rally in the second half to win 20-12 at Miami on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 in an ACC football game. Linebacker Ben Humphreys returned from injury to recover two fumbles.