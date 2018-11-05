Scouting Clemson’s next opponent: Boston College

No. 2 Clemson (9-0, 6-0) at No. 17 Boston College (7-2, 4-1)
When: 8 p.m. Saturday
Where: Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ABC
Line: Clemson by 17.5
Three storylines
1. College GameDay will be in town for the matchup as Trevor Lawrence faces his first real road test in prime time. Lawrence’s previous two road starts were against Wake Forest and Florida State teams that have struggled this year. Both games were during the day.
2. This game will likely decide the ACC Atlantic. The Tigers can clinch the division with a win, while Boston College can grab control of the division with a victory. The Eagles would still neat to beat FSU and Syracuse.
3. AJ Dillon is one of the best running backs in the country but has been banged up at times this year and tweaked his ankle last week against Virginia Tech. If Dillon is unable to go it will hurt Boston College’s chances of earning an upset.
Three Boston College players to watch
1. Running back AJ Dillon has missed two games with an ankle injury already this year and left Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech after tweaking it, but when healthy Dillon is one of the best running backs in the country. The ACC Preseason Player of the Year has already rushed for 897 yards and eight touchdowns and is No. 4 nationally in yards per game at 128.1. If Dillon is close to 100 percent he will provide a big test for the Tigers.
2. Tight end Tommy Sweeney is a tough matchup at 6-5, 260 pounds. The senior leads Boston College with 24 catches and has produced 230 yards and three touchdowns.
3. Senior defensive lineman Wyatt Ray is tied for No. 5 nationally in sacks with nine. He also has 10.5 tackles for loss.
