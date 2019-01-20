NC State football adds assistant coach Todd Goebbel to staff

N.C. State has hired Todd Goebbel to be the tight ends coach and special teams coordinator.
Goebbel has worked the past five seasons at Marshall. He replaces Eddie Faulkner, who left to take an assistant coaching job with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“What drew me to Todd was how impressed I’ve been with Marshall’s special teams when we’ve played them each of the past two years,” N.C. State coach Dave Doeren said in a statement released by the team. “I’m excited to add a guy to our staff who has great knowledge in the kicking game — running all of the units and coaching the specialists — and who also knows how to coach multiple positions on offense. He has developed players at tight end, quarterback and wide receiver during his career.
“He is known as a terrific recruiter and I was blown away by his organization, teaching method, passion for the game, and relationship-building skills.”
Goebbel has also worked as an assistant head coach/offensive coordinator at Ohio Dominican University.
Doeren has had four assistants leave since the end of the regular season. Goebbel is his fourth hire this offseason.
