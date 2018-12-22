ACC

Sluggish Wolfpack squashes USC-Upstate to improve 11-1

By Joe Giglio

December 22, 2018 01:56 PM

N.C. State’s Eric Lockett (5), left, and Jericole Hellems (4) pressure USC Upstate’s Malik Moore (0) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against USC Upstate at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018.
Raleigh

N.C. State avoided a letdown after its big win over Auburn.

Eric Lockett scored a season-high 15 points to lead the Wolfpack to a 98-71 win over USC-Upstate on Saturday afternoon.



The Wolfpack (11-1) knocked off the seventh-ranked Tigers on Wednesday. Kevin Keatts’ team was sluggish out of the gate, to the second-year coach’s ire, but Lockett led a second wave that helped get the Wolfpack going.

Lockett actually didn’t play in the 78-71 win over Auburn. He checked in at 16:11 and immediately hit a 3-pointer, setting the tone for his breakout afternoon.

USC-Upstate (4-9) cut N.C. State’s lead to 70-59 at 9:42 in the second half but Lockett answered with consecutive 3s.

Freshman Jericole Hellems added 13 points and six rebounds for the Wolfpack, who will host Loyola (Md.) on Dec. 28 before ACC play begins on Jan. 3 at Miami.

