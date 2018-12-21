Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence stays in touch with Deshaun Watson, Kelly Bryant

Trevor Lawrence is preparing for his first College Football Playoff run as the starting quarterback at Clemson. He recently heard from a Tigers legend as he was getting ready for the home stretch.
Lawrence texted with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson before the Tigers faced South Carolina in late November. Watson, who led the Tigers to the 2016 national title, offered Lawrence advice leading into the championship phase of the season.
“Me and Deshaun talk a little bit. We talked a while ago, and then most recently we talked a little bit before the South Carolina game,” Lawrence said. “We talked a little bit and that was good to hear from him, just encourage me a little bit.”
Lawrence then detailed exactly what Watson shared with him. Watson helped turn around the rivalry against USC, going 3-0 against the Gamecocks after South Carolina had won five consecutive games in the series.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
“Just before the South Carolina game, (he said) this moment’s not bigger than me as far as, ‘Just play your game and you’ll be fine, ”’ Lawrence recalled. “Obviously it’s a rivalry. He was passionate about that game so he just felt the need to reach out and encourage me before it.”
Lawrence has also spoken with another former Clemson quarterback recently — Kelly Bryant.
Bryant, who led the Tigers to the College Football Playoff in 2017, transferred from Clemson in September. He recently announced that he is attending Missouri in 2018 for his final season.
Lawrence said he still has a strong relationship with Bryant, despite beating out Bryant for the starting job and leading to his transfer.
“We’ve talked a little bit, a little bit right after and then he wished me happy birthday a little later in October. We’ve talked some,” Lawrence said. “We didn’t let what happened and how everything went down affect us. We had a good relationship and we wanted to keep that.”
Lawrence wished the former Wren star well and said he is glad Bryant has found a new home.
“We haven’t talked much recently,” Lawrence said. “He was busy making his decision and obviously we’ve been busy just trying to make this run.”
College Football Playoff schedule
Orange Bowl
The No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (12-1) will face No. 1 Alabama (13-0) in the Orange Bowl at 8 p.m. Dec. 29 (ESPN) in Miami in a matchup of Heisman Trophy front-runner quarterbacks — Kyler Murray of Oklahoma and the Tide’s Tua Tagovailoa.
Cotton Bowl
The No. 2 ACC champion Clemson Tigers (13-0) will play No. 3 Notre Dame (12-0) in the Cotton Bowl at 4 p.m. Dec. 29 (ESPN) at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.
Comments