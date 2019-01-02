Alabama wins most recruiting battles. Tide missed out on two Clemson stars

Alabama lands its share of top prospects from around the country each year on signing day.
The Crimson Tide’s recruiting class is currently ranked No. 1 for 2019, and Alabama has finished No. 1 in the team recruiting rankings in seven of the past eight years.
But two recruits Nick Saban and company missed out on are currently leading Alabama’s opponent for the national championship game – Clemson – into the showdown against the Crimson Tide.
Tigers freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence and freshman receiver Justyn Ross both considered Alabama before signing with Clemson. The two are having outstanding freshman seasons and led Clemson past Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl with Lawrence earning Cotton Bowl Offensive MVP honors.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
“I think he’s done a tremendous job throughout the season keeping composure... going out there and helping his team become successful,” Saban said during a teleconference leading up to the national title game. “You know, at the age that he is, coming in as a freshman, to be able to handle everything he is the way he is, I think he’s doing a tremendous job. And he’s got really good guys surrounding him as well on that offense, and I just think overall he’s done a tremendous job throughout this point in the season.”
Saban remembers seeing Lawrence for the first time as a sophomore in high school and believing that the Georgia native had a bright future. But even though Alabama recruited Lawrence hard, he committed to Clemson in December of 2016 and signed with the Tigers in December of 2017 after the concussion of his high school career.
“Even then, there was no question about the fact that he was going to be one of the best players in the country at his position,” Saban said of the first time he saw Lawrence. “He certainly is that. Had a great high school career, and again, we tried to recruit him here as well and things have worked out well for him in terms of the position that he’s in and the job that he’s done for them. We know he’s a fine young man and really a great competitor. He’s certainly proven that over the course of this season.”
While Lawrence won Cotton Bowl Offensive MVP honors, Ross wasn’t far behind. The Alabama native caught six passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns against Notre Dame with both scores coming during the second quarter.
Ross considered staying home and playing for the Crimson Tide for much of the recruiting process before signing with Clemson on signing day last year.
“He’s played outstanding for them. He’s made a lot of big plays. He’s a great vertical threat. He’s a big target. He’s very crafty for a guy that is just a freshman,” Saban said. “We thought he was one of the best players in Alabama a year ago, and certainly recruited him with as much enthusiasm as possible. We just came up short. It’s no surprise to me that he’s having an outstanding year, and we’d love to have him here, but we’ve got to try to prepare to play against him.”
Comments