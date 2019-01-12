Cam Reddish’ 3-pointer lifts No. 1 Duke past No. 13 Florida State

Cam Reddish broke out of a slump in historic fashion for No. 1 Duke.
The freshman scored 23 points, including a 3-pointer 0.8 seconds left that gave Duke a thrilling 80-78 ACC basketball win over No. 13 Florida State Saturday at the Tucker Center.
Reddish hadn’t scored more than 10 points in Duke’s last six games. But with freshman star Zion Williamson sidelined with an eye injury, Reddish helped make up for his absence.
Florida State led 78-77 and Duke in-bounded the ball under its own basket with 2.8 seconds left. Tre Jones tossed the pass to Reddish, who swished the 3-pointer from just in front of Duke’s bench to give the Blue Devils (14-1, 3-0 in ACC) their ninth consecutive win.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
RJ Barrett scored 32 points for Duke while Mfioneu Kabengele scored 24 points and had 10 rebounds for the Seminoles (13-3, 1-2 in ACC).
The game was tied when PJ Savoy was fouled by Reddish while attempting a 3-pointer with 15.8 remaining. He hit two free throws giving Florida State a 78-76 lead.
Barrett was fouled with 5.1 seconds left. He made the first free throws but missed the second, leaving Duke trailing 78-77.
The initial call on the rebound was the ball went out of bounds off Duke with 2.6 to play. The officials used video replay to reverse the call and give possession to the Blue Devils with 2.8 seconds left.
That’s when Reddish hit the game’s biggest shot.
The game swung back-and-forth over the final 10 minutes as the lead changed hands 11 times with five ties.
With Florida State in a stretch of five minutes without a made field goal, Reddish’s 3-pointer with 4:05 left put Duke in front 74-72.
Forrest’s layup with 2:49 left, FSU’s first field goal since 6:44, tied the game. Barrett’s shot in the lane restored duke’s lead. But two Kabengele free throws tied the score at 2:01.
Williamson scored 11 points with eight rebounds and two assists before he was hit in the face while driving with the ball in the lane with 1:26 left in the first half. He went to the bench in pain and Duke athletic trainer Jose Fonseca checked out his eyes.
Williamson left the bench for the locker room with 30 seconds left in the first half and didn’t return. He came out for second-half warmups and took part in the layup line with his teammates.
But Jack White replaced him in the lineup to start the second half.
After seeing a 10-point first-half lead disappear and Williamson injured, Duke built a 48-45 lead early in the second half as Reddish hit a basket and a 3-pointer.
A 7-0 FSU run erased it as Mann scored on a dunk and a a layup before Cofer’s 3-pointer put the Seminoles up 52-48.
Another Cofer 3-pointer at 13:01 gave FSU a 55-50 lead, its largest of the game to that point.
The Seminoles lead 61-56 when Barrett and Reddish brought Duke back. Barrett hit a jumper in the lane and his 3-pointer at 9:30 tied the score at 61.
Kabengele’s dunk put FSU in front 63-61 but Reddish answered with a 3-pointer giving Duke its first lead of the second half at 64-63 with 8:18 to play.
Behind Williamson’s strong play, Duke led by as many as 10 points in the first half only to see the lead disappear in the half’s final seconds.
Williamson rebounded his own miss to score and scored inside after Jack White’s missed 3-pointer to give Duke a 19-16 lead.
Barrett’s basket and free throw at 11:11 extended Duke’s lead to 22-16 and Barrett 3-pointer at 10:50 put Duke up 25-16.
Kabengele scored inside and added a free throw at 10:28.
But two Reddish layups extended Duke’s lead to 29-19 with 9:09 left in the half.
The Blue Devils missed their next six shots, going five possessions without scoring, and Florida State trimmed the lead to 29-26 on a Cofer dunk with 5:56 left in the half.
Williamson played a role in Duke’s next seven points with a rebound basket, a 3-pointer and an assist on a Jones transition basket leaving Duke up 36-29.
Barrett’s jumper in the land with 2:09 left in the half gave Duke a 38-31 lead but that was the Blue Devils’ final points of the half.
While went scoreless on its final three possessions of the half, with two turnovers, Kabengele hit two free throws and Cofer banked in a 3-pointer for Florida State.
In addition, Williamson was hit in the eye during a sequence and left the game.
P.J. Savoy’s 3-pointer from the left corner with five seconds left in the half gave the Seminoles a 39-38 lead at intermission.
Comments