Touchdown! Clemson arrives in California ahead of showdown with Alabama

By Matt Connolly

January 04, 2019 07:40 PM

SAN JOSE, Calif.

Clemson has touched down in California and is ready to continue its prep for the national championship game against Alabama.

The Tigers landed at San Jose International Airport at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time on Friday with buses with Clemson decals waiting for them. Alabama is slated to arrive later Friday evening.

Clemson and Alabama are set to participate in Media Day Saturday morning and will practice Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers are practicing San Jose State University, while Alabama is practicing at Stanford.

Clemson and Alabama are playing in the College Football Playoff for the fourth consecutive season. The Crimson Tide topped the Tigers 24-6 last year in the Sugar Bowl before going on to win the national title.

Clemson defeated Alabama in the 2016 national championship game after losing to the Crimson Tide in 2015 title game.

Clemson topped Notre Dame 30-3 in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29, while Alabama held off Oklahoma 45-34 in the Orange Bowl.

