What makes Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence special? ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit explains

Trevor Lawrence has aced every test he has faced this season while leading Clemson to the national championship game.

Up next for the freshman quarterback is a date with Nick Saban, Alabama and the Crimson Tide’s vaunted defense.

Nothing has seemed to bother Lawrence so far during the 2018-19 season as he has displayed an uncanny ability to thrive under pressure.

If you expect that to change Monday night against Alabama on the biggest stage in college football, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit says think again.

“I’ve heard a lot of analysts say, ‘We’re waiting for him to have that freshman moment,’” Herbstreit said during a teleconference Friday afternoon. “I just don’t see that happening.”

So just how rare is it for a freshman to do what Lawrence has done this season? Herbstreit has been covering college football for more than two decades and has a hard time recalling someone being as polished and physically ready as Lawrence is as a true freshman.

“I don’t think we’ve seen... I mean there have been quarterbacks going back since I’ve been on game day that were freshmen that you kind of take a step back and say, ‘Well I can’t believe that guy is a true freshman,’” Herbstreit recalled. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a freshman that’s 6-5 and 215 and has an unflappable personality towards the big moment. That’s unusual. That is special.”

Clemson is averaging more than 44 points per game this season after putting up 33.3 points per game a year ago.

Herbstreit believes that a big reason for that is Lawrence and his advanced physical and mental ability.

“Based on watching almost every snap he’s taken this year, I think you can talk about his physical skills all you want. To me it’s the ability in this offense, and especially when they go up tempo, to not make mental mistakes, process the coverage, get out of a bad play and into a good play,” Herbstreit said. “That is just unbelievable, to go along with the arm strength, the athletic ability, all of the physical attributes. He’s a once-in-a-generation type of guy. I think we all knew last year when Clemson lost to Alabama the potential of this offense when he came into it. And now we’ve seen that play out. Now they’ll get their big test.”

National championship

Who: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 2 Clemson

When: 8 p.m. Monday

Where: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

TV: ESPN

Spread: Alabama by 5 1/2