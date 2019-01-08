Clemson alumni react to Tigers’ national championship over Alabama: ‘We did that!!!’

As Clemson football players and fans celebrated on the field at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, former Tigers players and other university alumni took to social media to celebrate the team’s blowout upset of Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship.

Former Tiger greats Sammy Watkins, Wayne Gallman, Brian Dawkins and Jarvis Jenkins all weighed in on the result, which shocked observers who had pegged the Crimson Tide as the solid favorite entering the game.

Other non-football Clemson alumni, including politician Kristie Kenney and journalist Nancy O’Dell, were also in on the celebration.