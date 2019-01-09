Pair of Clemson defensive stars leaving for NFL draft

Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen and linebacker Tre Lamar are going out on top.
The two defensive stars announced Wednesday afternoon that they are turning pro after their junior seasons and entering the NFL draft.
Mullen was named the Defensive MVP of the national title game after recorded an interception and a sack. He finished his junior season with 36 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception. He also had three pass breakups and forced a fumble.
Lamar finished third on Clemson’s team in tackles with 80, and he had 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, an interception and five quarterback hurries. Lamar recorded six tackles in the national title game.
