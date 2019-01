Duke’s “Superstitious” Javin DeLaurier approaches ACC record (shhh!)

By

January 11, 2019 12:22 PM

Duke Blue Devils junior forward Javin DeLaurier has made 18 shots in row. He needs to more in a row to tie the ACC record. But don't tell him about it. He's admittedly superstitious as he explains in this video on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.