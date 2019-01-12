No. 4 Virginia handles Clemson as Tigers fall to 0-3 in ACC

No. 4 Virginia had no problem with Clemson Saturday afternoon as the Cavaliers cruised to a 63-43 road victory at Littlejohn Coliseum.
Kyle Guy led Virginia with 13 points as the Cavaliers improved to 15-0 (3-0). The Tigers dropped to 10-6 (0-3) with the loss.
Clemson was led by Marcquise Reed, who scored 14 points. Reed was the only Tigers player to score in double figures and he was 3-for-14 from the field.
