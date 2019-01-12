Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs Louisville | January 12, 2019

North Carolina's Leaky Black (1) defends Louisville's Darius Perry (2) during the second half on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Seventh Woods (0) and Kenny Williams (24) trap Louisville's Khwan Fore (4) during the first half on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Louisville's Steven Enoch (23) shoots over North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) during the first half on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Enoch had 17 points in Louisville's victory.
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) looses the ball out of bund under defensive pressure from Louisville's Christen Cunningham (1) and Steven Enoch (23) during the first half on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Louisville's Steven Enoch (23) dunks over North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) during the first half on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts to a goaltending call against his team during the first half against Louisville on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) gets the crowd fired up after forcing a turnover by Louisville during the first half on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Seventh Woods (0) tries to stop Louisville's Darius Perry (2) during the first half on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams hangs his head after Louisville opened a ten point lead in the first half on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Williams was handed his worse home loss in 16 seasons at North Carolina, a 21 point defeat by Louisville.
Louisville's Malik Williams (5) and Dwayne Sutton (24) defend North Carolina's Coby White (2) during the second half on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) drives to the basket against Louisville's Steven Enoch (23) during the second half against Louisville on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Williams lead North Carolina with 12 points.
The Louisville bench erupts in celebration after a dunk by Steven Enoch to give the Cardinals' a 57-43 lead in the second half against North Carolina on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Louisville's Dwayne Sutton (24) collides with North Carolina's Garrison Brooks (15) during the second half on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Coby White (2) gathers himself after taking a hit and loosing the ball during the second half against Louisville on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Cameron Johnson (13) drives to the basket against Louisville's Dwayne Sutton (24) during the second half on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams collects himself with the help of the players on the bench during the second half against Louisville on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Williams was handed his worse home loss in 16 seasons at North Carolina, a 21 point defeat by Louisville.
Louisville's Dwayne Sutton (24) defends North Carolina's Seventh Woods (0) during the second half on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.
Down by 20 points in the second half to Louisville, North Carolina coach Roy Williams takes a seat on the bench on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Louisville's Steven Enoch (23) secures a defensive rebound against North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) during the second half on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N
North Carolina's Cameron Johnson (13) forces a turnover by Louisville's Dwayne Sutton (24) during the second half on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Coby White (2) goes after a loose ball with Louisville's Jordan Nwora (33) during the second half on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Nassir Little (5)) looses the ball out of bounds during the second half against Louisville on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Louisville coach Chris Mack steps on the court during a time out in the second half against North Carolina on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32), Brandon Robinson (4), Cameron Johnson (13) and Garrison Brooks (15) come out of the game in the final minute as Louisville rolls to a 83-62 win over North Carolina on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Louisville coach Chris Mack extends his hand to Roy Williams after the Cardinals defeated North Carolina 83-62 on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
