Get ready to plan your fall. Clemson football’s 2019 schedule is complete

Clemson has an opportunity to win back-to-back national titles for the first time in school history in 2019. The Tigers now know the path that they will go through as they try to return to the College Football Playoff for a fifth consecutive year.
The ACC released its 2019 schedule Wednesday afternoon, and Clemson’s 2019 schedule is now complete.
The Tigers’ first two weeks of the season were already set as Clemson is going to host Georgia Tech on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Week 1, before hosting Texas A&M on Saturday, Sept. 7 in Week 2.
Clemson will travel to face Syracuse in Week 3, before returning home to host Charlotte in an out-of-conference game on Sept. 21.
The Tigers will then play at North Carolina on Sept. 28 before having their bye.
Clemson will host Florida State on Oct. 12 when it returns from its bye and then will travel to Louisville the following week.
The Tigers will then host Boston College before resuming nonconference action on Nov. 2 when it faces in-state FCS powerhouse Wofford.
Clemson will then travel to N.C. State on Nov. 9 and conclude ACC play against Wake Forest on Nov. 16 before having another bye.
The Tigers will conclude the regular season on Nov. 30 when they travel to Columbia to face South Carolina. Clemson has earned five consecutive wins against the Gamecocks entering the 2019 season.
Clemson 2019 schedule
Aug. 29 vs. Georgia Tech
Sept. 7 vs. Texas A&M
Sept. 14 at Syracuse
Sept. 21 vs. Charlotte
Sept. 28 at North Carolina
Oct. 5 Bye
Oct. 12 vs. Florida State
Oct. 19 at Louisville
Oct. 26 vs. Boston College
Nov. 2 vs. Wofford
Nov. 9 at N.C. State
Nov. 16 vs. Wake Forest
Nov. 23 Bye
Nov. 30 at South Carolina
