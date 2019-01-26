ACC

Tre Jones in starting lineup as Duke meets Georgia Tech

By Steve Wiseman

January 26, 2019 11:14 AM

Duke guard Tre Jones (3) with the team prior to the start of the Georgia Tech game at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C. Jan.26, 2019. Jones was hurt in the on Jan. 14 against Syracuse.
Duke guard Tre Jones (3) with the team prior to the start of the Georgia Tech game at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C. Jan.26, 2019. Jones was hurt in the on Jan. 14 against Syracuse. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Tre Jones (3) with the team prior to the start of the Georgia Tech game at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C. Jan.26, 2019. Jones was hurt in the on Jan. 14 against Syracuse. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com
Durham

Tre Jones is returning to play for the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday.

The freshman point guard, who missed two games with a right shoulder injury, is in the starting lineup for the first time in 12 days as Duke prepares to play Georgia Tech at noon at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said Friday that Jones was probable to play in Saturday’s game. Jones joined his teammates for pregame warmups and participated without limitations.

Jones started Duke’s first 16 games but has missed the last two since suffering the injury. He had four steals in the first five minutes against Syracuse before he and Orange guard Frank Howard collided while pursuing a loose ball.

Howard was called for a foul and Jones lay on the court writhing in pain. After the game, Duke announced that Jones was out indefinitely with an AC joint separation of the right shoulder.

No 2-ranked Blue Devils beat Virginia, 72-70, last Saturday, and Pittsburgh, 79-64 on Tuesday night on the bench but not in uniform.

Steve Wiseman

An Illinois native, Steve Wiseman has covered Duke athletics since 2010 for the Durham Herald-Sun and Raleigh News & Observer. Prior to his arrival in Durham, he worked for newspapers in Columbia and Spartanburg, S.C., Biloxi, Miss., and Charlotte covering beats including the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, University of South Carolina athletics and the S.C. General Assembly.

  Comments  