How low can you go? NC State scores 24 points in loss to Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech did not have star Justin Robinson on Saturday. N.C. State did not have its offense.
The 23rd-ranked Wolfpack set a new scoring low in the shot-clock era in a 47-24 loss to No. 12 Virginia Tech on Saturday. It was the fewest points scored by N.C. State (16-6, 4-5 ACC) since a 12-10 win over Duke in the 1968 ACC tournament.
It topped the Wolfpack’s low since the shot clock was adopted by the college game in the 1985-86 season. That was a 38-36 neutral-site loss to Princeton in Nov. 1997.
