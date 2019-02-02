Zion Williamson dominates on both ends as Duke routs St. John’s

Virginia Tech did not have star Justin Robinson on Saturday. N.C. State did not have its offense.

The 23rd-ranked Wolfpack set a new scoring low in the shot-clock era in a 47-24 loss to No. 12 Virginia Tech on Saturday. It was the fewest points scored by N.C. State (16-6, 4-5 ACC) since a 12-10 win over Duke in the 1968 ACC tournament.