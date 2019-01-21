ACC

Four-star running back Jamious Griffin decommits from NC State

N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren has done such a good job bringing in recruits that it’s rare he loses one.

But that’s what happened on Monday as four-star running back Jamious Griffin decommitted from the Wolfpack. Griffin, a senior at Rome High School in Rome, Ga., is the No. 22 running back in the country according to 247Sports and rushed for 2,662 yards and 37 touchdowns as a senior.

For his career he rushed for 5,381 yards and 90 touchdowns and was an All-USA First Team selection.

Griffin tweeted that it wasn’t “fair to N.C.State or myself to remain committed when I’m not 100% sure where I want to further my education and football career.”

The Wolfpack return sophomores Ricky Person, Jr. and Trent Pennix. Four-star freshman Zonovan Knight from Southern Nash enrolled in January and plans to be in the mix this fall.

