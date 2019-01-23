Myers Park football adds all-state receiver who committed to N.C. State

Providence Day all-state wide receiver Porter Rooks has transferred to Myers Park.
Mustangs coach Scott Chadwick confirmed that the junior had enrolled for the second semester and attended classes for the first time Wednesday.
Rooks, who is 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, was named a first-team N.C. all-state receiver by USA Today and was also an N.C. Independent Schools first-team player. He also made the Charlotte Observer’s All-Observer team last month.
Last season, Rooks caught 58 passes for 728 yards and 11 touchdowns in 11 games. He didn’t play in the second half of four games because of blowouts.
Rooks committed to N.C. State last month. Recruiting website 247 Sports lists him as a four-star (out of 5) recruit and No. 45 overall in the class of 2020. It ranks Rooks as the No. 3 overall recruit in North Carolina and the No. 7 wide receiver recruit in the nation.
Rooks also had offers from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, North Carolina and Notre Dame.
At Myers Park, Rooks will likely battle for the starting receiver spot alongside Division I recruit Muhsin Muhammad. Myers Park quarterback Drake Maye, a rising junior, is also a major-college prospect.
▪ Charlotte Country Day defensive back/receiver Twan Flip also transferred to Myers Park, Chadwick confirmed. Flip, who has an offer from the Charlotte 49ers, is the second Bucs player to transfer this school year to Myers Park. Running back Tim Newman Jr. transferred to Myers Park last fall after playing the first two games at Country Day.
