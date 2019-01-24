Photo Gallery: NC State vs Clemson | January 24, 2019

N.C. State coach Wes Moore reacts to poor play by his team against Clemson on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C.
N.C. State's Erika Cassell (24) is introduced into the starting lineup for the Wolfpack's game against Clemson on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C.
N.C. State's DD Rogers (21) drives to the basket against Clemson's Tylar Bennett (55) during the first quarter on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C. Rogers scored 11 points and collected 15 rebounds in the Wolfpack's 54-51 victory.
N.C. State's DD Rogers (21) battles for an offensive rebound with Clemson's Taylor Hosendove (11) and Tylar Bennett (55) during the first quarter on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C.
N.C. State head coach Wes Moore has a word with Aislinn Konig (1) during the second quarter against Clemson on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C.
N.C. State's DD Rogers (21) and Kai Crutchfield (3) defend Clemson's Simone Westbrook (20) during the second quarter on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C.
N.C. State's Kiara Leslie (11) tries for a steal from Clemson's Simone Westbrook (20) during the first quarter on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C. Leslie lead N.C. State with 13 points and Westbrook lead Clemson with 18 points in the Wolfpack's 54-51 victory.
Clemson's Kobi Thornton (44) and Simone Westbrook (20) defend N.C. State's Elissa Cunane (33) in the second quarter on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C.
N.C. State's Kiara Leslie (11) drives to the basket between Clemson's Chyna Cotton (32) and Kobi Thornton (44) during the second quarter on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C. Leslie lead N.C. State with 13 point in their 54-51 victory over Clemson.
N.C. State coach Wes Moore argues a call with the officials during the first quarter against Clemson on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C.
N.C. State's Kayla Jones (25) drives to the basket against Clemson's Tylar Bennett (55) in the second quarter on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C
N.C. State's Elissa Cunane (33) and Clemson's Tylar Bennett (55) battle for a loose ball in the second quarter on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C.
N.C. State coach Wes Moore directs his players during the second quarter against Clemson on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C.
N.C. State's DD Rogers (21) defends Clemson's Kobi Thornton (44) in the fourth quarter on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C.
Clemson coach Amanda Butler directs her team during the fourth quarter against N.C. State on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C.
Clemson's Aliyah Collier (12) gets tangled with N.C. State's Elissa Cunane (33) as they battle for a rebound in the third quarter on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C.
Clemson's Kobi Thornton (44) puts up a shot over N.C. State's N.C. State's Kayla Jones (25) in the third quarter on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C.
N.C. State's Elissa Cunane (33) puts up a shot over Clemson's Tylar Bennett (55) and Kobi Thornton (44) in the fourth quarter on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C.
N.C. State's Erika Cassell (24) blocks a shot by Clemson's Danielle Edwards (5) in the fourth quarter on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C.
N.C. State's DD Rogers (21) goes over over Clemson's Simone Westbrook (20) for an offensive rebound in the fourth quarter on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C
N.C. State head coach Wes Moore pumps his fist as he directs his team on defense during the closing minute of play against Clemson on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C.
